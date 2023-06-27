Edmingle partners with Easebuzz; aims to boost profitability for online teaching businesses.

Edmingle, an LMS platform, aims to empower educators and Easebuzz, a technology solutions platform has joined forces to boost profitability for online coaching and training businesses in India by providing Edmingle’s customers access to Easebuzz’s end-to-end payment solutions. Through this partnership, Edmingle aims to offer its clients a range of payment solutions that will enable them to accept online payments quickly and easily, according to an official release.

Edmingle asserts that it is significantly impacting the online learning industry in India, providing online training academies with the tools they need to grow and thrive in an increasingly competitive market. About 1.5 million learners are associated with Edmingle through learning partners using their platform, the release mentioned.

“Edmingle aims to provide its customers with a simple and secure way to accept payments online, which will help them to grow and scale their operations. Easebuzz’s payment solutions will not only reduce the operational cost but also help these businesses to reduce their administrative workload,” Amit Kumar, chief technology officer, Easebuzz, said.

By incorporating Easebuzz, a state-of-the-art payment gateway, the company claims to already be delivering advanced solutions to its customers while prioritising customer satisfaction. The decision to partner with Easebuzz and alleviate the financial strain on customers showcases the company’s visionary approach, as per the release.

“Easebuzz’s payment solutions will complement our existing suite of education-related solutions, providing our clients with a one-stop-shop for all their business needs,” Prashant Agarwal, chief marketing officer, Edmingle, said.