EDII, Ahmedabad hosts Regional Meet 2022 of Institution’s Innovation Council of MoE

Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII), Ahmedabad under the support of the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell, Government Of India andAll India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has hosted the 14th regional meet at EDII campus. According to an official statement, the objective of the meet was to foster entrepreneurship ecosystem and innovations among students.

Present in the event were Kuberbhai M Dindor, Minister of State, Higher and Technical Education, Government of Gujarat as the chief guest and M Nagarajan IAS, Commissioner, Higher Education Department, Government of Gujarat, as guest of honour among others.

The other guests at the event were Dipan Sahu, assistant innovation director, MoE’s Innovation Cell and AICTE, Government of India; CS Verma, CRO, AICTE, Bhopal; Hiranmay Mahanta, CEO, iHub; Sunil Shukla, director general, EDII and Satya Ranjan Acharya, director, department of entrepreneurship education, EDII.

Further, the statement added that the Meet focused on discussions around the impact of quality HEI participation on the IIC model, policy awareness and advocacy for the I and E initiatives of MIC and AICTE.

“Participants were exposed to YUKTI-National Innovation Repository (NIR), which is a process of innovation repository creation in institutes by identifying, scouting ideas, innovations and start-ups from among students, alumni/recent graduates, faculty members, staff, entrepreneurs incubated at the institute,” it said.

The one-day event saw participation of more than 400 people from 185 institutions from across and around Gujarat and more than 75 startup stalls showcased their innovative startup ideas. “Today, entrepreneurship is getting its due as a natural career option and students are stepping forth with the choice of opting for entrepreneurship as a career,” Shukla said.

“We all know the wonders that an entrepreneurial nation can do, and we look forward to ensuring the status of the ‘foremost’ entrepreneurial nation for this country. The state encourages the younger generation to come forth with their unique ideas. Thinking out – of – the – box is encouraged, and it is clearly visible in the rising number of unicorns and the enhanced startup ratio of the country,” Dindor said.

