EDGE by Pearl Academy announces to offer scholarships upto Rs 50 lakh for AVGC programmes

EDGE by Pearl Academy has announced to offer scholarships upto Rs 50 lakh to talented students for its international certificate programmes. The programme includes animation, visual effects, game development and virtual production.

According to EDGE, the courses will be run at Pearl Academy Bengaluru campus from July 18, 2022. EDGE claims to provide learners with the best global education to start their career. They are delivered by the world’s best in AGC education, the platform said.

IAMAG, another EDGE partner, is a global masterclass platform for digital artists. EDGE-IAMAG master classes are conducted by the global digital artists from Europe and USA that provide special interactive sessions with animators, illustrators, and concept and visual effects artists who have worked on some of the latest global blockbuster films.

EDGE also claims to offer three month Bootcamp courses in computer graphics, unreal engine, and motion graphics.

EDGE was developed by media industry leaders, including Nalin Mehta, president, who has previously headed some of India’s media firms, and CB Arun, academic director, and national award-winner in animation. EDGE programs are claimed to be focused on creating the next generation of digital artists in the animation, game development, visual effects, and comics (AVGC) industry.

“India is seeing a revolution in animation, gaming, VFX and virtual production and is poised to become a new global production centre. As India takes off, EDGE courses prepare students with skills of tomorrow to compete globally. These scholarships are meant to unearth the best talent in India and connect the country’s most creative minds with international quality education so they can reach their full potential,” Nalin Mehta, president, EDGE said.

According to EDGE, it is a new offering by Pearl Academy, an institute in design, fashion, business, and media. EDGE-Trazos courses are international master certificate programmes co-delivered in partnership with Trazos.