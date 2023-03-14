EdFibre, Australian EdTech platform to enter Indian sub-continent besides Southeast Asia

EdFibre, an Australian ed-tech platform supported by Australian Technical Management College (ATMC), aims to expand its presence to Southeast Asian nations and the Indian subcontinent. Charanjit Soni, CEO, EdFibre, told FE Education. To be sure, online learning has gained significant popularity in recent years due to being able to provide access to courses and learnings, irrespective of geography. “EdFibre offers a range of online educational services, including hybrid classes, cohort-based learning, personalised teacher sessions, and comprehensive student support. With this approach, students in Delhi can connect with peers studying the same unit in Kenya, Vietnam, or Jakarta, regardless of their physical location,” Soni added.

Edfibre claims to explore potential partnerships with Indian universities to establish online campuses. The ed-tech company has a foundation to collaborate with universities in India, according to the company’s spokesperson. “All programmes and offerings available under ATMC in Australia will also be available in India, including technical and management courses. Students from even remote areas of India can apply for these courses without any need to travel. This makes foreign education more affordable and accessible, as one can study from the comfort of her own home,” the spokesperson added.



The ed-tech platforms claims to have enrolled about 800 students in the last 12 months. Interestingly, most of students are from India while the rest are are from Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. When enquired Soni refused to divulge fee details. “The fee structure is highly dependent on several factors and is not a fixed standard. The marginal cost may vary if there are ten students as opposed to a thousand students on a campus, and it also varies based on the type of course such as bachelors, masters, or a pathway programme,” Soni explained.