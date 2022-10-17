EdCIL pays Rs 16 Crore dividend for year 2021-22

scorecardresearch
The PBT (Profit Before Tax) also recorded the highest Rs. 71 crores, the statement added.

Written by FE Education
Furthermore, during FY 21-22, the company registered turnover of Rs 428 crores which is 29% higher than the previous year turnover.

EdCIL (India) Limited, a Mini Ratna Category-I CPSE of the Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India has paid a dividend of Rs 16 Crore for the year 2021-22, an official statement said.

According to the statement, Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister for Education, Government of India, received the cheque from Manoj Kumar, CMD EdCIL, in the presence of K Sanjay Murthy, Secretary (HE), MoE, Rakesh Ranjan, AS (TE) and other senior officials of MoE and EdCIL on October, 17, 2022.

Furthermore, during FY 21-22, the company registered turnover of Rs 428 crores which is 29% higher than the previous year turnover. The PBT (Profit Before Tax) also recorded the highest Rs. 71 crores, the statement added.

