scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Ed-tech start-up Prepseed secures funding of Rs 2 crore

The resources will be utilised for advanced AI and machine learning technology, Kankaria said.

Written by FE Education
Ed-tech start-up Prepseed secures funding of Rs 2 crore
The company's investment was raised at Rs 10 crore valuation.

Ahmedabad-based ed-tech company Prepseed has secured seed funding of Rs 2 crore from a Chiripal Group of Companies, as per an official statement. Furthermore, the company’s investment was raised at Rs 10 crore valuation. 

“The resources will be utilised for advanced AI and machine learning technology, allowing educational institutions and students to identify better and address the difficulty levels of the students’ vis a vis their courses and subjects,” Vivek Kankaria, co-founder, Prepseed, said.

He further added that with the help of AI, it will be possible to comprehend what is required for each educational institution and make the process simpler and faster.

Also Read
Also Read

More Stories on
edtech

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 20-01-2023 at 06:51:04 pm