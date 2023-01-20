Ed-tech start-up Prepseed secures funding of Rs 2 crore

Ahmedabad-based ed-tech company Prepseed has secured seed funding of Rs 2 crore from a Chiripal Group of Companies, as per an official statement. Furthermore, the company’s investment was raised at Rs 10 crore valuation.

“The resources will be utilised for advanced AI and machine learning technology, allowing educational institutions and students to identify better and address the difficulty levels of the students’ vis a vis their courses and subjects,” Vivek Kankaria, co-founder, Prepseed, said.

He further added that with the help of AI, it will be possible to comprehend what is required for each educational institution and make the process simpler and faster.