Ed-tech platform LEAD announces masterclass on personality development with actor R Madhavan

EdTech company LEAD has announced a masterclass series on personality development with actor-director R. Madhavan. Madhavan turned tutor and guide for students of LEAD-powered schools across 400 towns and cities in India. The initiative aims to provide masterclasses to students in tier 2 cities.

According to the actor, right schooling can nurture holistic development and build confidence. During his virtual interaction with LEAD students, Madhavan explained how personality development is critical to develop a growth mindset; build self-esteem; and pave the way for success in every aspect of life.

“Schools in India should lay the groundwork for skills of the future such as personality development from an early age, as it plays a key role in helping students fulfil their aspirations. In today’s times, it is essential for schools to provide a holistic learning environment that enables students to grow into confident leaders of the future,” Madhavan said.

LEAD Masterclass lessons have previously been led by celebrities such as badminton ace Saina Nehwal, tennis champion Sania Mirza and legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, among others.

