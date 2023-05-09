Ed-tech platform ixamBee secures Rs 11 crore funding from investors, plans to launch new programmes.

In its latest funding round, online learning platform ixamBee has secured equity funding of Rs 11 crore from investors, including S Chand and Company, IPV (Inflection Point Venture), Mukesh Sharma Family Trust, Keiretsu Forum, SAN Angles, Mumbai Angels, and Keyur Joshi (co-founder of MakeMyTrip). Additionally, a secondary transaction of Rs 3 Crore was also involved in the funding round, according to an official release.

The newly raised funds will be utilised by ixamBee to drive growth through launching additional learning programmes and investing in content development, marketing, and technology. The platform aims to enhance its range of study materials, practice tests, interactive learning tools, and personalisation features under the iLX umbrella. Leveraging AI and data analytics, ixamBee offers a personalized learning experience to students, tailored to their specific needs and learning styles while tracking their progress and providing real-time feedback, the release mentioned.

The platform operates on a freemium business model, offering free mock tests for over 100 exams. Currently, ixamBee has reached over 12 million students, with 1.9 million students registered on the platform. “This collaboration aims to increase the reach of ixamBee Learning Experience (iLX). The funds raised will be utilised to drive growth by launching additional learning programmes, investing in content development, marketing initiatives, and technology enhancements,” Chandraprakash, co-founder, CEO, ixamBee, said.

Also Read KL Deemed to be University announces counselling session for UG, PG programmes

The platform streamlines the learning process to save students time by eliminating information overload, while also offering personalized mentorship for enhancing their interview skills and communication management—a critical aspect often overlooked by students during exam preparation, it added.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn