Ed-tech platform Gurusiksha raises Rs 50 lakhs from Angel investors, plans for business expansion

Ed-tech platform Gurusiksha has announced acquisition of their first investment round of Rs 50 lakhs in a pre-series round from angel investors. The company plans another series A funding round later in the year with the aim to cover Tier II cities with their qualified, vertex mentors and hybrid learning methods.

According to Gurusiksha, the firm will use the funds for business expansion, additional course offerings and strengthening other initiatives.

Gurusiksha is an online tutoring and mentoring platform where students are provided with guidance from teachers in specific subjects. Gurusiksha aims to focus on creating a network of educators in India.

Currently, the company claims to enroll students in various courses depending on class, boards and curriculum along with test papers, assignments, study materials and various other learning management system (LMS) activities.

The ed-tech platform aims to bridge the gap between mentors and students and offers online and offline assistance to students. Currently, Gurusiksha claims to operate across India, focusing on Kolkata, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore and Mumbai.

With inputs from PTI.

