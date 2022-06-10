Ed-tech platform Exprto raises Rs 5 crores in seed funding from GSF, Angel List USA, Agility Ventures

Ed-tech platform Exprto, has raised Rs 5 crores in a seed round led by GSF and Angel List USA; it also had Agility Ventures, Lets Venture, and Supermorpheus participating in it. The funding-round also saw unicorn founders and angel investors participating in it, which included Rishabh Karwa, Go Mechanic, Rahul Jaimini, Swiggy; Sanka Aravind, Rapido; Rajesh Yabaji, Blackbuck; Vikas Bagaria, Pee Safe; Rahul Maroli, Zee5; Nitish MitterSain, Nazara Technologies; Dinesh Gulati, India Mart; Deep Gupta, Sahil Mahaldar and Archana Priyadarshini among others.

The company plans to refine the overall product and accelerate its growth by building a stronger team and technology with the newly-acquired funds. Product offerings will also be launched for the new market segments. Exprto, claims to have seen a staggering increase in gross merchandise value (GMV) of more than 23X, as well as over 18X growth in sessions of over one million minutes of mentorship.

“The total market opportunity for ‘Mentorship as a Service’ (MAAS) in India alone is $11 billion, with $6 billion in the test prep segment only. That’s where we will create coalescence and a massive success network within the Indian student community,” Varun Richharia, co-founder, Exprto, said.

Exprto currently claims to have over 1,100 mentors from top Indian colleges on its platform, it plans to onboard over 10,000 new mentors in the coming months and expand into other major competitive exam segments in India.

