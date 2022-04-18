Ed-tech is contributing to job creation

By Vijay TS



In the last two years, the Indian education technology (ed-tech) industry has emerged as a powerhouse of delivering purpose-based education. According to a report by RedSeer and Omidyar Network India, the online education market for class 1-12 is projected to touch $1.7 billion by this calendar year, while the post-K12 market is set to become $1.8 billion in size.As a result of edtech’s immense growth, the demand for jobs in the education landscape has surged. The sector in India has contributed to the creation of more than 75,000 jobs (and counting) since 2018, and helped mitigate the Covid-19-induced employment crisis in the past two years.

Carving a niche

The most in-demand job roles within the ed-tech industry are in areas of technology, marketing and content. With the increasing need for scalable and robust online platforms, ed-tech firms are hiring technology experts such as technical architects and app developers. While technical architects are the bridge between technical and business aspects of an organisation, app developers are responsible for the back-end work that goes into running an app or a platform. Similarly, there is considerable demand for user interface (UI), user experience (UX) and graphic designers. They are the ones who can make the platform stand apart and provide a stellar learning experience through seamless integration, and because they are trained to tailor design to a target audience. The second key impact of the ed-tech boom has been for marketing and product professionals. Edtech companies want to understand learner needs and match them with the right products. To fulfil this goal, they are increasingly hiring product managers who can understand market demand. Marketers are responsible for devising unique strategies to communicate product efficiencies to the market in an appealing manner, which helps build brands out of products and platforms. Another key function that has been driven by the ed-tech industry is content. Myriad content roles such as academic consultants, curriculum developers and institutional alliances have opened up in ed-tech. The industry has also been on the lookout for institutional alliances that can help forge relations with universities offering joint programmes on e-learning platforms. With so many new courses and information being added to ed-tech platforms, it’s no surprise the need for content creators has seen a spike. According to TeamLease EdTech’s ‘Career Outlook Report’ released recently, content writing (along with data analytics, investment banking, cybersecurity and AR/VR) is one of the most sought-after job roles.



Learning never stops

The way we learn is changing. Technology has unlocked a wide range of interactive possibilities, and learning is no longer solely the remit of students at a school or university. Working professionals are looking to upskill, and are turning to edtech to do so. Not only does this demonstrate that technology is a credible tool for learning, it also shows that edtech can bring lifelong learning to many people.

The author is managing director, Chegg India.

