Is surviving ed-tech race post starting of schools a challenge in itself?

By Vivek Varshney

Despite the overwhelming impacts of the pandemic, this global crisis has also been an incredible time for learning. The covid pandemic and the subsequent lockdown have motivated most schools to establish a technology-based innovative solution to create a relevant learning ecosystem for all its students. Schools during the pandemic switched to e-learning to restart student education despite the closure of the schools. We now understand how flexible and resilient educational systems, policymakers, teachers, students, and families can be.

The trend in a post-pandemic scenario would be toward higher adoption of technology and systems so that schools can easily weather disruptions while raising their standards of learning outcomes.

India’s Edtech and offline businesses have chosen a hybrid approach, mergers, and collaborations to create a long-term and sustainable business model. The ed-tech industry will combine online and offline learning in the post-Covid period since the omnichannel strategy will be more feasible in the long run. As a result, unicorns and ed startups are targeting the hybrid model.

While hybrid learning seems to be the most prominent option to ensure uninterrupted learning, it gives students the advantage of flexibility through online education and the chance to interact with their peers and mentors through offline learning.

The pandemic has highlighted the significance of critical learning

The education system in India has been traditional. Thus we need to design a holistic curriculum with job creation as the future objective. The education reforms need to focus on making education more universal and inclusive. India needs to bring large-scale educational reforms, and leveraging digital technology to impart learning is crucial. Edtech startups, along with the offline mode of education, play a significant role in the reforms needed in the education sector.

Emphasis on digitisation through technology tools

Tech disruptions across the country have accomplished the mammoth task that was earlier unimaginable. Realising that rapid growth depends on across-the-board education, the government rolled out a new National Education Policy (NEP) emphasising digitisation besides technology in education. It concentrates on edtech for furthering education, particularly in rural areas. The government comprehended that technology has the power to reach small towns and villages and deliver access to quality teachers. It would take education to all parts of the country, especially the Tier-2 and 3 cities and towns.

Technology is not the answer, but just like books, classrooms, and blackboards, technological tools can help teachers improve their skills, use them most effectively, and be accountable.

Focus on Industry-ready students

The industry needs to make education more affordable and integrate research and innovation into its core. Making students industry-ready by evaluating their competencies and matching them to the business needs is one of the top priorities. So it’s time to reform the archaic, boring rote-learning techniques that emphasise memorisation more than a thorough understanding of the subject.

With these initiatives, education will likely witness a sea change in the forthcoming years as the Indian government is supporting this rapid evolution and is raring to transform the nation’s digital landscape. It is clear that e-learning is the future and will shape the way for advanced learning methods in edtech.

Need to reinvent the learning using technology

Technology has enabled teachers in India to adopt a multi-modal approach to teaching that combines audio-visual materials with textbooks and hands-on learning kits. Due to this, they can now provide learning solutions that meet international standards. Reintroducing learning via a hybrid model will aid in regaining lost knowledge and ease the transition back to the classroom. Technology can address the education quality issue that concerns us all in government and affordable private schools.

The pandemic has evolved the importance of teachers

The epidemic has caused a change in two fundamental factors. First, pedagogical modifications have become crucial since traditional in-person lecture models do not work in distance learning settings. Teachers must adapt their methods and employ creativity to keep students interested. Second, the pandemic has altered how instructors allocate their time between instruction, student interaction, and administrative responsibilities. The pandemic has raised an understanding of the need for adaptability and more time for interactions between students and teachers.

Hybrid learning makes education more engaging and customised

Improved flexibility is considered the primary advantage of Hybrid learning. Students look for options and freedom to move from in-person to remote learning, and this approach has completely changed the education landscape. The hybrid learning concept satisfies the education system’s expectations at many levels. It has drastically transformed the education landscape, making it all the more agile, flexible, customised, and engaging.

The author is founder of SpeEdLabs.

Also Read: Eupheus Learning announces appointment of former Ratna Sagar director to chief advisor role

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn