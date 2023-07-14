Ed-Tech companies unite to form Association of ed-tech Providers (ASEP) for advancing digital education in India.

Navneet Toptech, Teachmint, Educational Initiatives, Karadi Path and ten additional entities have joined forces to establish the Association of ed-tech Providers (ASEP). This organisation is committed to expediting the digitalisation of education and ensuring that Indian schools are prepared for the future. ASEP consists of 14 prominent education infrastructure creators, namely Navneet Toptech, Teachmint, Educational Initiatives, Karadi Path, Extra Marks, Tata Class Edge, Furtados School of Music, Edusports, Beyond Skool, Kalorex, Lead School, Schoolnet, Stones 2 Milestones and Stempedia, according to an official release.

“There exists a significant gap in the dialogue today surrounding the sustainable impact of technology in education. Through the ASEP, we are dedicated to bridge this gap by enabling and empowering the existing school ecosystem and bolstering digital infrastructure for both educators and learners. Together with fellow members, we want to be ecosystem enablers that maximises the potential of technology in education, ensuring a brighter future for all,” Mihir Gupta, co-founder, CEO, Teachmint, said.

The primary objectives of the Association for the Promotion of Educational Technology (ASEP) are to promote digital adoption, introduce teacher training programmes, enhance learning-teaching outcomes, and engage with policy makers. ASEP seeks to enhance the teaching and learning experience by leveraging ed-tech solutions, making it more engaging and accessible. The association focuses on developing teacher training programmes to help educators integrate technology into their classrooms and adapt to modern teaching methods. By collaborating with member organisations and schools, ASEP aims to optimise student engagement, facilitate personalised learning, and improve academic achievement. Additionally, ASEP fosters collaboration and dialogue with policy makers to ensure the smooth integration of technology in education and create an enabling environment for all stakeholders, the release mentioned.

“Generations in India have learned from their elders. As time passed, we had scriptures and then eventually, textbooks. Today, we have modernised education with audio visual techniques that create long lasting impressions and enable students to memorise easily. As we step into a digital-first world, it is important to have an ecosystem-level organisation working to usher students and teachers into modern classrooms,” Harshil Gala, CEO, Navneet Toptech, said.

With the rising emphasis on the importance of technology-enabled education, ASEP aims to bridge the gap between traditional teaching methodologies and the demands of the digital age. ASEP invites ed-tech providers, educational institutions, policymakers, and other stakeholders to join hands in this transformative journey towards a digitally empowered education ecosystem, it added.