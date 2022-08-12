Ed-tech companies ride high on cybersecurity courses, claims skilled professionals remain a challenge

In the first quarter of 2022, India has witnessed more than 18 million attacks and threats, at an average of close to two lakh threats everyday, revealed data from Cyber Safety Pulse Report 2022 by Norton. This has thus led to a rise in demand for cyber security experts across industries, Sunil C, chief operating officer, TeamLease Digital told FE Education Online. “We have seen 6- 7% increase in demands for cyber security professionals; however, availability of the required talent pool is very low and that is why upskilling and reskilling is required to fill the gap,” he added.

Teamlease Digital’s report namely ‘Digital Employment Outlook Report’ revealed that cybersecurity skills are expected to rise by 4-6%. Ed-tech companies claimed to have witnessed a rise in the demand for courses on the cybersecurity domain. Owing to this growing demand, upGrad has introduced a Cybersecurity portfolio with certifications during FY22 and has observed a 38% growth in terms of enrollments during Q1 FY23 vs Q2 from the last fiscal, Arjun Mohan, chief executive officer (CEO), upGrad, India has claimed. “We plan to add more online courses to our portfolio across Cybersecurity in partnership with leading universities in the coming months,” upGrad CEO added.

Similarly, online learning platform Coursera has claimed that its IBM Cybersecurity Analyst professional certificate programme has seen a 75% increase in enrollments in India in Q1,2022 vs Q1,2021. To this Kashyap Dalal, co-founder and chief business officer, Simplilearn added that cybersecurity programmes have grown by 100% in terms of enrollments over last year. “Within this, the demand in the Indian market has grown by 250% while the United States (US) market has grown at 60%,” he said.

Meanwhile, national bodies such as All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) and National Skill Development Council (NSDC) have come forward to minimise the talent gap in the cybersecurity space and started to offer courses and training on the same. AICTE through its ‘Digital Skilling’ platform offers cybersecurity courses for free and NSDC further plans to train people on such emerging technologies. All these initiatives by public and private players seem to focussed on to build the required workforce in the cybersecurity domain. However, the concern remains when the demand for skilled workforce will be fulfilled and industries will be able to handle cyber threats.

