EcoSoul Home partners with IIM Raipur to promote sustainable entrepreneurship in India.

EcoSoul Home, an eco-friendly product company has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Management Raipur (IIM Raipur) with the objective of promoting interactions between academia and industry. The MoU outlines a framework for active collaboration to address the need for entrepreneurship development incubators/accelerators for emerging entrepreneurs in India, according to an official release.

“We are highly elated to have MoU signed with IIM Raipur to promote entrepreneurship and innovation in the country. Our collaboration aims to help budding entrepreneurs explore and expand their entrepreneurial journey. Moreover, this collaboration aligns with our mission to accelerate the world’s transition to a sustainable lifestyle,” Rahul Singh, co-founder, EcoSoul Home, said.

As part of this partnership, joint efforts will be made to offer mentorship and access to global networks to entrepreneurs in a collaborative manner. The areas of collaboration will include management development programs, live industry projects, student internships, and joint entrepreneurial ventures, among others, the release mentioned. “This partnership aims to provide a platform for emerging entrepreneurs to learn from industry experts and gain hands-on experience through live industry projects, internships and joint entrepreneurial projects. We are confident our collaboration will help nurture the next generation of sustainable and eco-friendly entrepreneurs,” Ram Kumar Kakani, director, IIM Raipur,said.

The objective of this partnership is to facilitate collaboration between EcoSoul Home and IIM Raipur in promoting sustainable and eco-friendly entrepreneurship in India. Moreover, the partnership will allow both organizations to utilize their knowledge and skills to encourage entrepreneurship and innovation in the country, it added.

