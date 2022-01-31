Economic Survey 2021-22: Higher Education system continues to grow, backed by several Government initiatives

The gross enrolment ratio in the higher education sector increases from 26.3% in 2018-19 to 27.1% in 2019-20.

At a higher education level, the gross enrolment ratio was recorded at 27.1% in 2019-20 which is slightly higher from 26.3% in 2018-19, as per the Economic Survey tabled today. In the case of male, it rose to 26.9% in FY20 from 26.3% in FY19 and to 27.3% (female) from 26.4%.

It was stated in the survey, that it has been difficult to assess the real time impact of the lockdowns on the education sector as the latest official data available dates back to 2019-20.

The survey also mentions the Government initiatives in higher education which includes, enabling higher vocationalisation, greater multi-disciplinary research, providing multiple entry and exit points, promoting globalisation of education, leveraging the potential of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in teaching and learning process for all learners.

Moreover, to integrate vocational education into the higher education ecosystem, University Grant Commission (UGC) (Institutions Deemed to be University) Regulation 2019 is amended; and the guidelines for the same have been issued by UGC and All India Council for Technical Education to enable Higher Education Institutions (HEIs). It is believed that this will help to offer apprenticeship or internship embedded degree programmes.

National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) has been extended for the next five years with a budget of Rs 3054 crore which will make about 9 lakh students employable through apprenticeship. Under this scheme students will be given internships in the upcoming domains like drone technology, artificial technology and other evolving areas. Also the scope of NATS has been widened to provide internships to students from science, commerce and humanities stream other engineering stream.

The Academic Bank of Credit, launched on July 29, 2021, would store the academic credits earned from various recognized Higher Educational Institutions(HEI) digitally, such that the credits earned can be accounted for a degree, offered by HEI.

Further, the economic survey 2021-22 states that till now 154 universities are on board for accepting courses offered through the SWAYAM platform, boosting the Massive Online Open Courses (MOOCs). In regard to this, the e-PGPathshala has been considered as an Online Gateway of Post Graduate Courses. 778 papers, with over 23000 e-modules in 67 subjects have been developed, out of which 23 subjects cover the whole syllabus or curriculum.

Unnat Bharat Abhiyan is focussed to cater the needs of the rural students by leveraging higher education. This scheme aims at engaging reputed higher educational institutions (central and state; public and private) to train or teach students in rural areas. Till now 2,897 institutions are participating and have adopted almost 14500 villages.

Several scholarship schemes for weaker sections such as Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship for College and University Students, Special Scholarship Scheme for Jammu and Kashmir have been operationalised to address the issue of access to higher education.

As students continue to straddle between online and offline world, due to the on-going pandemic a lot is yet to be achieved in terms of expanding technology and taking education to the nooks and corners of this country.