Economic Survey 2021-22: Skill Development Level shows improvement in 2019-20, rural still lacks behind urban regions

IT/ BPO sector imparted 29.8% skill training, followed by financial services at 22.6% and education at 21.1%

At skill development level, formal vocational or technical training among youth (15-29 years) and working population (15-59 years) have improved in 2019-20 as compared to 2018-19 as per Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) 2019-20. The Government has taken several steps to improve the skill levels in population both in the rural and urban sectors. However, the formal training in rural areas for males and females is lower than the urban regions.

According to the first quarter report of Quarterly Employment Survey (QES) (April-June, 2021) in regards to the establishments employing at least 10 workers in major nine sectors, 17.9% of estimated establishments were imparting formal skill training. IT/ BPO sector imparted 29.8% skill training, followed by financial services at 22.6% and education at 21.1%.

Moreover, almost 24.3% estimated establishments imparted ‘On-the-Job’ training, which is higher in IT/ BPO sector at 36.1% followed by financial service sector at 34.8%.

The skill development efforts taken by the Government aimed at removing the disconnect between demand and supply of skilled manpower, skill upgradation, building the technical and vocational training framework as well as new skills and innovative thinking for existing jobs and also for the upcoming job opportunities.

Skill development is need of the hour to cope up with rapidly changing education and job sector. Not only the urban areas, but rural areas equally need to be considered in government based skill development programmes.