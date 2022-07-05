eClerx partners with IHFC to collaborate in AI, ML, RPA and mobility solutions

eClerx, a business process management, automation, and analytics services and Innovation Hub for Cobotics (IHFC), the technology innovation hub of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, has partnered to co-create innovative solutions in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Intelligent Automation (IA), and mobility solutions.

“We see this collaboration as a great opportunity for the organisations to come together, ideate, create, and execute various projects and services which will jointly both institutions,” Subir Kumar Saha, project director professor, IHFC said.

The joint efforts will focus on building solutions in image recognition, speech recognition, natural language processing, text mining, and intelligent automation.

eClerx’s existing product stack utilises most of these technologies, but the endeavor is to keep investing in research and development in this space and accelerate innovation of new technologies which can form the bedrock for new solution offerings to clients and industries.

“We are excited and proud to collaborate with IHFC to create innovative solutions in AI/ML, intelligent automation, mobility, and data engineering. eClerx has invested significantly in building cutting-edge applications as part of the technology research and development team. We look forward to working closely with Saha and Ashutosh Sharma on a number of initiatives in the near future,” Sanjay Kukreja, global head of Technology, eClerx, said.

Furthermore, Manish Mittal, head of the Centre of Excellence for AI, ML, Data, and Cloud practice, eClerx, added, “Apart from augmenting capabilities of our existing tools, we plan to leverage the expertise of IHFC to invest in newer applications around data engineering, blockchain, and the Metaverse to expand our portfolio of services.”

