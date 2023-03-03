EC-Council announces $3.5 million CCT scholarship to prepare candidates for cybersecurity jobs

EC-Council, a cybersecurity certification, education, training, and services organisation, has announced a worldwide $3.5 million scholarship fund to help train up qualified candidates for entry level cybersecurity jobs as part of its workforce development programme to address the critical cybersecurity workforce gap.

According to an official release, the CCT Scholarship for Cybersecurity Career Starters initiative will provide a full tuition certification scholarship for high school students, university students, and working professionals – whether presently in a technical career track or changing paths – to become fully accredited EC-Council Certified Cybersecurity Technicians (CCT). The worldwide scholarship aims to infuse a trained cyber-literate and solution-focused workforce to organizations globally, the release said.

CCTs are multi-domain cybersecurity professionals trained in all four domains of cybersecurity; network defense, ethical hacking, incident handling and digital forensics, and are qualified to take on many entry level cybersecurity jobs in business, government, and other organizations.

The Certified Cybersecurity Technician programme aims to equip aspiring cybersecurity professionals with the skills they need to pursue careers such as cybersecurity specialists, consultants, network engineers, IT administrators. It covers the fundamentals of information security, network security, computer forensics, risk management, incident handling, and industry best practices.

Furthermore, the release mentioned that the students enrolled in the CCT programme will receive the full official curriculum, online courseware covering 22 immersive modules. This includes 200 hours of video-based learning, 85 hands-on labs, capture-the-flag (CTF) exercises, 2,400 pages of content including 900 pages of lab guides, and a certification exam voucher. CCT normally retails for $999, the release said, however, scholarship recipients will have their full tuition costs covered and will only be financially responsible for a $199 examination proctoring and technology fee. The examination to receive the certification is done online and proctored live.

EC-Council is currently accepting applications globally. Deserving scholarship applicants will be selected based on their career goals and potential for success in the field. The scholarship will run for a year and will end by March 1, 2024. It will be allocated on a first-come, first-serve basis. Interested participants can apply by filling out the form on this page.