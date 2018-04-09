East Delhi’s St Gee Varghese Public School loses recognition for indulging in forgery

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia. (Photo: PTI)

The recognition of St Gee Varghese Public School in East Delhi’s Kalyanvas area has been withdrawn by the Directorate of Education (DoE) for indulging in forgery. According to an order released by the Directorate, the school issued school leaving certificates (SLCs) to students who were not even studying there. The administration at the St Gee Varghese Public School issued SLCs to students of Mother Marry Public School in Mandawali and New Indraprastha Public School located in East Vinod Nagar, according to a DoE official.

The release said the two other schools are recognised only till class V, while students who were provided the SLCs were studying in Classes VI-VIII. Officials of the Directorate of Education (DoE) said the two schools were illegally running classes up to class X, while they were recognised only up to Class V by the East Delhi Municipal Corporation. This case came to light after a complaint against the school was filed by one Joginder Singh. The complaint explained how the school provided SLCs to students of other schools. It also stated that building of the school is in a bad condition and no classes are being run in this school at the recognized premises. The third point in the complaint stated, “the Registration of the Society has been cancelled by the Deputy Commissioner of Industries (Societies) on 28.04.2015.”

The St Gee Varghese Public School was recognised by the Directorate of Education in 1989-90, which has now been withdrawn. The DoE has advised parents not to approach the school for admission. It said, “the school shall not make any admission for the academic session 2018-19.”

In 2014, an inquiry was conducted against the school by the district education office. The order said “the complaint was inquired into by the DDE Zone-11 through an Inquiry Committee consisting of two Principals of Govt. Schools.” It added that the Inquiry Committee report submitted on October 16, 2014, stated all allegations made in the complaint were found to be correct.

The Inquiry Committee report said the school had listed 10 teachers but there were only six teachers who were officially working there, as per the school’s attendance register. It also said the teachers were getting a consolidated salary between 2000/ to 8000/- only in cash.