Earth Connect Kids launches ‘Children for Environment’ app; the boot-strapped start-up targets children and parents 

At a time when education is being made easy, Earth Connect Kids, a boot-strapped start-up, has been designed to educate and raise awareness among children about the wonders and significance of nature, fostering their development into environmentally conscious and responsible adults. The startup has an application called ‘Children for Environment,’ which is accessible on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, Debashish Dutta, founder, chief dreamer, Earth Connect Kids, told FE Education. “With this app, we aim to provide children with valuable knowledge about the environment and ignite their curiosity, transforming them into explorers of our planet. By addressing the prevailing apathy among the masses, we strive to empower the next generation to become guardians of our precious Earth,” he said.

The target audience of the app includes children, parents, and schools. Children who are three years old and above can easily grasp the information provided. Parents simply need to log into the app and hand it over to their children. The app’s navigation is designed to be user-friendly and straightforward. “The app interface offers both free and subscription-based information. The subscription fee is Rs 250 per month. Moreover, the app is completely ad-free, ensuring a user experience without any interruptions from advertisements,” he said. The start-up claims that the aim was to create an environment that is free from distractions, clean, and safe. “We wanted to ensure that you can enjoy your time without any disturbances or interruptions.” he added.

The app’s design is crafted to prevent children from finding it boring or resembling a traditional book. Instead, it offers information in easily digestible portions through bite-sized chunks and captivating smart infographics enriched with appealing real-world images. “It goes beyond the school curriculum, allowing you to simply pick up your phone, tap the screen once and you’re immersed in the app, free to read at your leisure,” Dutta explained.

After years of extensive research, the start-up claims to have taken their information to global domain experts, who have thoroughly reviewed and analysed the content. The start-up further asserts that its research spans over two decades and is supported by an extensive bibliography, as well as access to the world’s leading scientific journals. However, the challenge resides in distilling this vast amount of information into a concise and easily understandable format suitable for children in schools. “The app’s primary goal is to present the information in a simplified manner. We have been actively engaging with various domain experts and schools, showcasing our information and app. Our app has gone through extensive research, therefore, the accuracy is absolutely guaranteed,” Dutta stated.