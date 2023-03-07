E&ICT IIT Guwahati launches Advanced Certification Programme in Digital Supply Chain Management

E&ICT Academy IIT Guwahati has launched its Advanced Certification Programme in Digital Supply Chain Management in partnership with professional education platform, Imarticus Learning. The program is designed for graduates and diploma holders who look forward to upskill and gain better employment opportunities in Digital Supply Chain Management, an official release said.

As per the release, the programme includes live online classes and campus immersion sessions at IIT Guwahati. All its content is crafted by experts in the field, thus offering students the opportunity to learn from industry leaders. Students will be provided training in the optimal use of technology to improve operational efficiency and decision-making across the supply chain, the release added.

Furthermore, the release mentioned that under the partnership, Imarticus Learning will provide full placement assistance around resume and LinkedIn profile building, mock interviews, and career mentorship, with access to IIM jobs and Hirist.com to professionals.

“This program has all the features to make it an excellent course for professionals aspiring to avail promotional opportunities in their field. The top-notch faculty comprises people who are hailed for their innovative thinking and analytical skills. We look forward to more such collaborations in the future,” Gaurav Trivedi, principal investigator, E&ICT Academy, IIT Guwahati, said.