TS EAMCET Result 2021: How to check TS EAMCET score and download marksheet

TS EAMCET Result 2021 Announced: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University in Hyderabad on Wednesday released the TS EAMCET 2021 Exam Result. The results were announced by Telangana Education Minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy. Students who took taken the engineering, agriculture & medical entrance exam can check the result by visiting the official website.

Private portals such as Manabadi will also host the TS EAMCET Result 2021. JNTUH has also released ’ score cards for TS EAMCET 2021. Candidates who secure the required cut-off marks for TS EAMCET 2021 will be eligible for counselling and admission.

How to check TS EAMCET Result 2021 Online: Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their scores by logging into the official website using credentials such as date of birth, registration number, and hall ticket number.

Candidates logging in to the official website will see the TS EAMCET 2021 Results link. Upon clicking on it, they will be redirected to a page where they will need to fill in their registration number, qualifying exam hall ticket number, and birth date. Once the relevant fields are filled, the students will have to submit the form. They will then be redirected to the TS EAMCET Result 2021 page, from where they can download the score card for future reference.

TS EAMCET Exam 2021: This year, the TS EAMCET Exam was conducted in the two streams with attendance for the engineering stream at 89.71 per cent. The engineering exam was conducted in six sessions over three days.

The three-hour TS EAMCET Exam 2021 included 160 questions in total, comprising 80 questions in mathematics, and 40 questions each in physics and chemistry.

TS EAMCET Exam 2021 Qualifying Marks: Qualifying percentage for TS EAMCET 2021 has been set at 25 per cent. Only those candidates scoring a minimum of 25 25 per cent would be eligible for ranking. However, candidates belonging to the SC/ST categories have no minimum qualifying marks although their admission would be limited as per reserved seats.