Each govt medical college in Maharashtra to have affiliated nursing college, says Girish Mahajan

Each government medical college in Maharashtra will be associated with a nursing college. The aim is to establish a sufficient number of well-trained nurses, according to Girish Mahajan, medical education minister. He stated that every medical college in the state will have an affiliated nursing college.“The government has received a proposal to upgrade the health facility at Paithan in the district from 30 to 100 beds and it will be considered positively,” he said, according to an official statement.

Bhagwat Karad, union minister hailing from Aurangabad district, along with Imtiaz Jaleel, Aurangabad MP, attended the event. Mahajan referred to Karad’s proposal of filling doctors’ vacancies in government hospitals in the state through hiring on a contract basis. Mahajan further stated that 1,432 residential doctors’ posts have been sanctioned, and 778 doctors have been interviewed and will be joining soon. Additionally, the minister mentioned that 5,056 vacancies for group D and C employees will be filled, and a total of almost 15,000 positions will be filled within two months, the statement mentioned.

Jaleel in his speech pointed out that the government was setting up more medical colleges but had not recruited enough teaching staff. “It is good that the BJP government has taken a decision to set up medical colleges in all districts. (But) The state government published a notification ordering existing staff to go to other districts as inspection by the National Medical Commission was scheduled,” he claimed.

“If there are so many vacancies of teaching staff in existing medical colleges, then constructing buildings only will not work. There should be teaching staff in medical colleges. This cheating should stop and the government should accept openly that we have vacancies,” Jaleel said.

With inputs from PTI.