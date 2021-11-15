E-assessment: Oswaal Books launches Oswaal 360

Oswaal Books said that the app has already been successfully deployed in its initial phase, with more than 40,000 students in India adopting it.

Oswaal Books has announced the launch of its personalised exam-oriented learning and practice app called Oswaal 360. “The Oswaal 360 app offers a comprehensive assessment of all the subjects of classes 10th and 12th. Questions will be based on the new assessment schemes recently introduced by the CBSE for 2021-22 board exams,” Oswaal Books said in a statement.

Key features of Oswaal 360 include easy access (one subscription and access to everything) and daily updated practice tests with varied difficulty levels, and cognitive learning tools such as mnemonics, rapid revision tools, mind maps and concept videos are also included. The app also has live score updates and detailed solutions for on-the-spot analysis, and chapter-wise MCQs of all the subjects. In addition, students get fresh daily practice papers to enhance their confidence, accuracy and time management skills.

Oswaal Books said that the app has already been successfully deployed in its initial phase, with more than 40,000 students in India adopting it.

Swati Jain, co-founder, Oswaal 360, said, “It is fortuitous that the app was ready for launch at a time when the CBSE board has changed the exam format. We hope this app will help students to access the updated sample papers and assessments without interruption.”

On the roll-out plan, Jain added: “We are in the process of adding e-assessments and study material for competitive exam aspirants, and analyse their preparedness with content references. In the next five years, we wish to make e-learning more affordable for every student in the country.”