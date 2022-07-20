DU’s Hansraj College plans to launch slew of initiatives on its Platinum Jubilee celebration

Professor Rama, principal, Hansraj College announced several initiatives and released released the logo of ‘Amrit Varsh’ year long celebration of Platinum Jubilee foundation of the college. The principal stated that the college plans to set up centers for the conservation of the environment, women development, human resource development and wellness and rehabilitation within the campus.

She informed the reporters that the college will fund 25 research projects to be carried out by the faculty members and organise 75 seminars, conferences and workshops in the various departments and societies of the college at the national and international levels. The college also plans on conducting cultural programs, competitions and allied activities through the year.

According to the principal, this year a new Science block, canteen and a research centre will be inaugurated. Additionally, an art gallery will be constructed in the college campus this year and the college plans to mount a special exhibition commemorating 75 years of its journey as an institution. The college further plans to insure all its students through group insurance. In order to promote research, innovation and skill development amongst the students, the college will ensure their ready access to cutting-edge developments in various fields of knowledge.

The commemoration of the Amrit Mahotsav of the college Foundation Day will begin with the unveiling of a statue of Mahatma Hansraj in the college campus and mark the beginning of a range of academic and cultural events. The college plans to invite eminent scholars for the Mahatma Hansraj Memorial Lecture series through the year. The college further plans to felicitate 75 of the college alumni in acknowledgment of their contribution to the corporate life of the institution.

Moreover, this year the college also plans to organise ‘Rashtriya Ekta Samagam’, ‘Rashtriya Khel Samagam’, ‘Pustak Mela’ and ‘Bhartiya Bhasha Sammelan’. Mahatma Hansraj Platinum Jubilee Scholarships in the fields of education, sports and extra-curricular activities will also be awarded to students of the college.



The principal further informed the reporters that the college library, auditorium, amphitheater, laboratories and other main structures will be named after illustrious thinkers from India. As a part of the ‘Gynan Setu Pariyojna’, Hansraj College will extend its guidance to regional colleges in remote parts of the country in order to enhance the quality of education and the direct their growth as institutions.



The Honourable vice president of India, M Venkaiah Naidu will be the chief guest for the inauguration ceremony of the Amrit Mahotsav celebrations of the Hansraj College Foundation Day on July 26, 2022. The principal mentioned that alongside the Indian Vice President, the program will be attended by eminent dignitaries including professor Yogesh Singh, vice chancellor, Delhi University, Punam Suri, president, Hansraj College Management Committee, Shiv Raman Gaur, treasurer, Hansraj College.

