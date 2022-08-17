DU’s executive council to decide FYUP syllabus, new admission process

Delhi University Executive Council is to meet on Thursday, August 18, 2022, to decide on issues including first semester syllabi of the four-year undergraduate programmes (FYUP) and new admission process through Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET) scores, an official statement said.

Furthermore, the executive council will also hold discussion on the revised fee structure for undergraduate courses approved by Yogesh Singh, vice chancellor in July, according to the meeting’s agenda.

During its previous meeting on August 3, the academic council of Delhi University approved the first semester syllabi of the four-year undergraduate programmes (FYUP) based on the newly introduced Under Graduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF). In addition, it gave its nod to a new process to admit students to undergraduate courses based on Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores.

As per the agenda, the executive council will also deliberate on the recommendations of the Skill Enhancement Courses (SEC) Committee regarding 43 courses to be implemented from academic year 2022-23 under UGCF. “Besides, the resolution for the approval of 24 value addition courses to start from this academic year will also be on the table,” the statement added.

It further added that the Executive Council plans to consider certain recommendations made by the academic council for draft amendments during its last meeting. The academic council had suggested that given the special needs of the students with disability, suitable modifications be made in the curriculum, mode of instruction and assessment.

Furthermore, as per the official statement, for the betterment of the content of the syllabi, the academic council members also decided that the members of the committee can submit their suggestions or comments to the vice-chancellor at any stage.

“The Executive Council will decide whether the vice-chancellor is authorised to make suitable modifications/ addition to these syllabi and to frame the guidelines for a mode of instruction/assessment and examination,” the statement said.

With inputs from PTI.

Also Read: Dettol School Hygiene Education programme launched in Uttarakhand

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn