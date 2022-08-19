DU’s executive council approves first-sem FYUP syllabus of various courses

The University of Delhi has approved the first-semester syllabi of the four-year undergraduate programmes (FYUP) based on the newly introduced Under Graduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF).

The Delhi University Executive Council, varsity’s highest decision-making body, has taken the decision.

However, two council members, Seema Das and Rajpal Singh Pawar, dissented from the decision.

“The four-year undergraduate programmes (FYUP) syllabi of all courses on agenda have been passed by the executive council. Two members issued a dissent note,” a council member said in an official statement..

According to the official statement, the new curriculum will be implemented from the academic year 2022-23. The syllabus was put in the Executive Council for approval after the Academic Council approved it on August 3, 2022, it said.

The executive council had in February approved the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework 2022 (UGCF 2022) as formulated by a National Education Policy (NEP) cell. The syllabi of over 100 undergraduate courses passed by the standing committee was tabled for approval during the meeting.

Some of the courses are Bachelors in Arts (BA) (Hons) in Business Economics, Bachelors in Arts (BA) (Hons) Multimedia and Mass Communication, Bachelors in Science (BSc) in Electronic Science and Bachelors in Science (BSc) (Hons) in Microbiology.

Furthermore, the syllabi have been prepared by course committees and passed by a standing committee. A course committee comprises five professors — two from the department concerned and three college professors.

Meanwhile, the University of Delhi has announced plans to introduce an internal assessment system in distance learning programmes from the current academic session 2022-23. As of now, the internal assessment was applicable to regular programmes only, and it did not apply to the School of Correspondence Courses and Continuing Education.

However, the varsity has decided to conduct internal assessment for distance learning programmes from the academic year 2022-23 batches.

