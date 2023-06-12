DU’s economics faculty oppose proposal to remove three elective papers; expert committee formed.

Several faculty members from various colleges in Delhi University’s Economics department have expressed their opposition to a proposal presented during the Academic Council (AC) meeting. The proposal suggests eliminating three elective papers from the undergraduate program: Economy, State and Society; Production Relations and Globalisation; and Economics of Discrimination. The faculty members have requested for these papers to be retained. “The matter was raised during the Academic Council meeting, where some members expressed differing opinions on the subject. These three papers, which are currently electives, focus on our economy, state and society, production relations and globalisation, and economies of discrimination, respectively, Yogesh Singh, vice chancellor, DU, said.

All three papers mentioned are elective subjects, but there are members who hold contrasting opinions on the overall concept. They argue that certain parts of the curriculum are redundant or unnecessary, while some aspects are essential. However, it is important to note that these views are expressed by a specific group of honourable members. Considering the size of the academic council, which consists of 110 members, the vice-chancellor proposed the formation of an expert committee to thoroughly examine the matter, according to an official statement.

The objective is to determine whether these three papers hold significant importance or not. The committee will conduct a comprehensive analysis of the subject matter. Additionally, the VC emphasised the need for new thought processes in the economy, particularly as India aims to become a developed nation by 2047, marking 75 years of independence. He stated that sustained economic growth of 8-9% over the next 20-25 years is crucial to achieve this goal, the statement mentioned.

The Vice-Chancellor highlighted the significance of studying economies such as the USA, China, Japan, and Germany, as they serve as good examples for India, the fifth largest economy globally. He suggested the inclusion of a paper that familiarises students with these economies, enabling them to compare and learn from their practices to benefit the Indian economy. Furthermore, Singh emphasised the relevance of incorporating the economic thoughts of BR Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi, both esteemed figures in India, into the curriculum. He expressed the belief that their perspectives hold importance in the 21st century. “The committee’s report will be presented during the Standing Committee meeting on academic affairs on June 14th. After the committee’s recommendation, the matter will be further discussed in the University’s academic council,” he added.

With inputs from ANI.