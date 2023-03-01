Duolingo’s launches ‘Duolingo ABC’, a learning app to assist children

A language learning app called ‘Duolingo ABC’ has launched in India by Duolingo. It is specially designed to assist children between the ages of three and eight years to learn how to read and write in English. Created by learning experts, the free-to-use app offers more than 700 concise lessons, covering subjects such as the alphabet, phonics, and sight words. The program provides a unique learning approach with 9 distinct levels, according to an official release.

‘Duolingo ABC’ app has a child-friendly interface, it aims to assist children in learning to read independently in a fun and straightforward way. Furthermore, the application customises the learning experience depending on the child’s level of reading, offering shorter, easier to decode words and stories in early levels, and providing longer form stories with less support in later levels, the release mentioned.

The app features personalised lessons such as teaching children how to write their own name and letter writing activities that teaches each lowercase and capital letter to kids, as per the release. According to research by The Education Development Center, the teaching methodology used by Duolingo ABC has also shown to improve literacy scores by 28% among kids who used the app for 9 weeks, the release added.

“We know that teaching people to read and write can change lives and by taking everything we know about how people learn languages, with Duolingo ABC we want to use our expertise in encouraging and motivating kids to build a strong literacy foundation,” Karandeep Singh Kapany, country marketing manager, Duolingo,said.