Duolingo English Test partners with Next Genius to empower Indian students pursuing higher education abroad

Duolingo English Test (DET), , a contemporary evaluation of English proficiency has joined forces with The Next Genius Scholarship Programme. Together, they aim to undertake an Inspiring India tour, which will encompass visiting 1000 high schools in over 50 cities across the country during the upcoming two years. The tour aims to deliver educational resources to students and counselors all over India. The initiative is designed to help students from diverse backgrounds obtain superior education and realize their aspirations, according to an official release.

“Access to a world-class education is essential for talented and deserving students to achieve their full potential, regardless of their geographic location. Next Genius provides comprehensive scholarships, mentorship, and networking opportunities to students in India, Nepal, and Bangladesh, empowering them to access quality education and fulfill their aspirations,” Neeraj Mandhana, founder, The Next Genius Scholarship Programme, said.

The Inspiring India Tour initiative is especially timely and relevant, as India is the largest market for the Duolingo English Test, with test takers from over 1,200 cities and towns in the past year. The Indian overseas education market is expected to reach $100 billion by 2025, with over 2 million Indian students planning to pursue higher education abroad. However, students face challenges such as expenses, visa requirements, and complicated immigration procedures. According to Duolingo’s India Report Card, 71% of students choose their desired study abroad destination based on scholarship opportunities, the release mentioned.

“At DET, we’re constantly working to break down the barriers to higher education abroad and help more students access the opportunities they deserve. Our goal is to provide a modern English proficiency assessment that’s accessible to the broader Indian population.” Tara Kapur, India marketing head, Duolingo English Test, said. “The Inspiring India Tour is all about making study abroad dreams come true. We’re proud to partner with Next Genius as they go on a journey to visit schools across the country, and empower students with scholarships and educational opportunities,” she added.

