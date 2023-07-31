Duolingo English Test bolsters India team with Rashi Dhanani and Ravi Bhushan; expanding focus on Indian market.

Duolingo English Test (DET) strengthens its India team with Rashi Dhanani and Ravi Bhushan, enhancing their commitment to the Indian market. Ravi Bhushan has taken on the role of head of global business development at DET. Prior to this, he led the Southeast Asia App Store team at Apple for six years and played a crucial role in driving Market Development efforts for Apple’s Services business in the region, according to an official release.

Joining the DET team as the Head of Business Development for India is Rashi Dhanani, who previously held a leadership position at the Central Square Foundation. Rashi brings with her over a decade of experience in the Indian ed-tech industry, with a specific focus on building markets for disruptive technologies, the release mentioned.

“The DET is an excellent choice for study abroad aspirants as it brings the frontier of technology to English proficiency testing. I am excited by the DET’s vision to create value for users, and believe that Indian aspirants will fall in love with the new-age testing experience,” Rashi Dhanani, head of business development, India, said.

These recent appointments follow the addition of Tara Kapur, former lead of Netflix series marketing, as DET India’s marketing head in December 2022. With this team in place, they will work together to advance the DET’s mission of providing accessible and reliable language assessment solutions in the Indian market, as per the release.

Also Read PrepInsta promotes Anmol Bhatnagar as head of institutional partnerships

“Their skills and expertise will play a pivotal role in advancing our mission of providing a high stakes English proficiency test to students across India. This emphasises our dedication to the Indian market and our ongoing efforts to make language testing more accessible and efficient,” Carrie Wang, head, Duolingo English Test, Asia, said.