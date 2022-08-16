Duolingo announces English learning course for Bengali speaker

Language learning application Duolingo has launched a new Indian language course on its platform allowing users to learn English from Bengali. According to an official statement, the application is available on iOS, Android and web. “This launch follows the success the brand witnessed after enabling Hindi speakers to learn English, making it the most popular course in India today. In fact, 40% of all learners on Duolingo in India are learning English from Hindi,” the statement added.

It further added that the most popular languages on the platform are English, followed by Korean, French, Spanish, German, and Japanese.

With the launch of the Bengali to English course, Duolingo aims to make the learning tool available to over 300 million Bengali speakers worldwide, including those in India and Bangladesh.

The Duolingo app uses machine learning to identify the user’s current level of proficiency. Training material that is gamified, interactive and fun is then provided based on present mastery of the language,” the statement read.

“English can often be viewed as an intimidating language to learn. However, many fail to realise that Indian local languages are far more nuanced and complex, making English learning easier in comparison. India is one of the fastest growing markets for Duolingo and we foresee great potential to introduce even more regional languages such as Tamil, Telugu and Punjabi,” Karandeep Singh Kapany, Country Marketing Manager, Duolingo India, said.

The statement further added that to create awareness and drive user downloads, Duolingo is undertaking massive experiential engagements in Kolkata, neighbouring cities in West Bengal and Bengali speaking markets in the Northeast region of India. “These activations include branding an entire Metro line on a popular route inside and outside, as well as strategic OOH advertisements in highly populated areas,” the statement of the online language application further added.



