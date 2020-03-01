DUET 2020 exam: Check exam dates, eligibility, pattern, centres and other details

Last date to submit online application form for DUET 2020- March 21, 2020

DUET 2020 exam: The process of applying for the National Testing Agency (NTA) Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2020 will begin from March 02, 2020, (Monday) onwards. The willing individuals are hereby instructed to apply for the test by visiting the official website at du.ac.in. The applicants can also visit nta.ac.in to apply for the DUET 2020 exam. The last date to submit the application form for DUET 2020 exam is March 21, 2020.

The NTA will hold the DUET 2020 exam from June 02, 2020, and will conclude on June 09, 2020. Last year, the DUET examination was held from June 30, 2019, to July 05, 2019.

Important dates:-

Last date to submit online application form for DUET 2020- March 21, 2020

Exam to commence- June 02, 2020

Exam to conclude- June 09, 2020

The date for the release of admit card or hall ticket- April 30, 2020

Result to be declared- June 25, 2020

Exam pattern:-

The DUET 2020 (Delhi University Entrance Test) will be held in multiple shifts from June 02, 2020, to June 09, 2020. There will be three shifts- morning, afternoon and evening. The DUET 2020 morning shift will be from 8 AM to 10 AM, afternoon shift will be from 12 noon to 2 PM, and the evening shift will be from 4 PM to 6 PM.

Exam centre:-

The interested candidates who are applying for the DUET 2020 can opt the examination venue of their choice. Last year, the DUET 2020 examination was conducted across 18 cities in the country- Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Trivandrum, Chennai, Bhubaneshwar, Nagpur, Bhopal, Varanasi, Ranchi, Patna, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Jammu, Mumbai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, and Delhi- NCR.

Know how to apply for DUET 2020 exam:-

(1) The willing applicants need to visit the official website of the Delhi University at du.ac.in. However, the applicants can also visit nta.ac.in to apply for the DUET 2020.

(2) After visiting the official home page, one needs to click on the link- Download application form.

(3) Now, after clicking on the ‘Download application form’ link, a new page will appear on the screen.

(4) The interested applicants need to enter relevant details such as- Date of birth, name, marks obtained in the previous exam etc.

(5) After entering the details, upload one passport size photo.

(6) After the completion of the details and uploading, one needs to click on ‘submit’ for the submission of the form.

(7) Download the soft copy of the application form and take a hard copy or print out of the same for future reference.