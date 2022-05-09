DU VC urges to look into students’ shortfall in enrolment under reserved categories

The Forum of Academics for Social Justice has requested Yogesh Singh, vice chancellor, Delhi University (DU) in a written letter to analyse the admission data of the past five years and look into the shortfall in enrolment of students under reserved categories before initiating this year’s admission process.

Hansraj Suman, chairman of the forum and a former member of the DU’s Academic Council, has alleged that every year the university colleges admit more students than sanctioned seats while seats under reserved categories remain vacant.

“Before starting the admission process under scheduled tribes (ST), other backward classes (OBC) and persons with disabilities (PWD) quota, the data of the last five years should be analysed. It will show that colleges have given more admissions than the sanctioned seats, while the reserved seats are not filled in return. Every year the seats of reserved categories remain vacant,” the letter said.

Suman claimed that every year 10% more admissions are done in DU colleges than the sanctioned seats and most of the colleges do not fill the seats of reserved categories on the increased seats. He has also urged Singh to constitute a monitoring committee for the colleges which should prepare a report on the lack of facilities in these institutions.

“Delhi University should constitute a monitoring committee for the colleges at its level. Only teachers of reserved classes should be kept in this committee. The committee should visit these colleges and talk to the teachers or staff or students on their problems. Talk to those students on the problems faced by them and prepare a report on the lack of facilities in the colleges,” he said.

The DU vice-chancellor last month formed an eight-member committee to examine the issue of “shortfall” in the enrolment of SC, ST students in the varsity. The committee is chaired by Dean of Students Welfare Pankaj Arora while Joint Dean of Students Welfare Gurpreet Singh has been appointed as member secretary.

“The Vice-Chancellor has constituted a committee to examine the issue regarding shortfall in the enrolment of the SC, ST students and make a recommendation to enhance the enrolment of SC, ST students in the University of Delhi with immediate effect,” the official notification had stated.

With inputs from PTI.

