DU undergraduate admissions 2022 expected to be delayed due to CUET exam cancellation; says officials

DU undergraduate admissions 2022 are likely to be delayed by this week due to CUET exam postponement at several exam centres last week because of technical glitches. The CUET UG 2022 was scheduled to be held from August 4 to August 20, however, now it will be conducted on August 28.

It should be noted that all university exams are being conducted on the basis of marks secured by the candidates in CUET 2022 UG which is now scheduled to be held from August 24 to 28 and fresh admit cards will be issued.

According to a senior University official, the university admission process is expected to be delayed by a week because the exam for UG CUET 2022 was rescheduled. The entire undergraduate admission process will take over a month. The process of admission is expected to be ended by September-end and classes for first-year students will begin in the first or second week of October. Earlier, the university was planning to commence the classes by September-end.

Meanwhile, the Dean of Admission Haneet Gandhi, said that the admission process for undergraduate courses will begin by the third week of August. The candidates will be able to submit their applications through CSAS which will have three phases to submit applications – submission of the CSAS 2022 application form, selection of programmes and preferences, seat allocation and admission. It is the second phase of the application process where the score of CUET is needed.

The second phase of the application form will start after the declaration of CUET (UG) 2022 results. Candidates will have to select the courses in which they wish to take admission while submitting their online applications.

In the third phase, seats will be allocated to the candidates only through a merit list. It must be noted that it is for the first time that admission at Delhi University is being conducted through an entrance test.