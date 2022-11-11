DU UG Admissions 2022: Third merit list to be out today; important details here

The University of Delhi will release the third merit list for students who have applied for admission to undergraduate programmes for the 2022-23 academic session. Candidates can check the merit list at the University’s official website – admission.uod.ac.in.

Students will be required to submit their application number as well as their password in order to log in and check the list. Needless to say, those who could not get listed in the first and second merit lists, are looking forward to the third list.

After the third list is out, candidates will have time till November 14th for their document verification and report to the college. Importantly, November 15, 2022, is the last day for admission to different colleges of the university on the basis of the third merit list. The spot allocation admissions for vacant seats in various colleges will be announced on November 17, 2022.

According to PTI, a Delhi University official has said that more than 30,500 candidates have frozen their seats in various programmes while nearly 23,000 opted for the upgradation of seats after the second merit list was announced. The DU received a total of 1,008 mid-entry applications. A total of 61,500 candidates for 70,000 undergraduate seats have been filled so far. Of them, 15,000 seats were filled during the second round during the allocation of seats.

Earlier, on November 10, 2022, the University announced the third cut-off list for the Non-Collegiate Women Education Board (NCWEB). They were advised to check the official website du.ac.in. Even as the third cut-off list was announced for BA and B Com programmes. It will continue till November 11, 2022, at various teaching centres.

Once in the home page of the website, candidates will have to click on the ‘admission’ link. After entering the new link they will be required to click on ‘NCWEB’ tab. The programme will now appear, after which candidates will be required to choose their programmes and download them. Only female candidates will be able to apply and get admission to the programme.