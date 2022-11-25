DU UG Admissions 2022: Around 6000 students accept seats in first round of spot allocation, only 349 confirmed

DU Admissions 2022: Around 6,000 candidates accepted the seats allotted to them in the first round of spot allocation for admission to undergraduate programmes, a university official told PTI.

In the first round of spot seat allocation, over 8,680 students were allotted seats. 349 have confirmed their admission by submitting fees to this date.

“Out of 8,682 students allocated seats in the first spot round, 6,030 have accepted the seat,” the official said.

The candidates have options to accept the allocated seats till today. The spot round of seat allocation, started on November 20, gave more than 26,200 candidates the chance to apply for around 14,000 vacant seats in undergraduate courses in Delhi University colleges.

Unlike regular Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) rounds, there will be no change of seats allocation under the spot admission system. The seats allocated in a spot admission would be considered final.

58,883 students got admission for undergraduate courses till the third round of seat allocation under CSAS while around 14,000 seats are lying vacant in the varsity which began admission of students for the academic year 2022-23 in September.

The university’s undergraduate programmes have 70,000 seats. The DU announced the first spot admission list on Wednesday. November 27 is the last date for online payment of admission fees.

The availability of seats, programme-specific merit, order of preference of college and category will be criteria for the allocations of seats.

The university’s admission process, started on September 12, is being carried out in three phases: application process, preference filling and the seat allotment-cum-admission.