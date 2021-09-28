DU UG Admissions 2021: From first cut-off list to special drive for vacant seats, check schedule here

Delhi University UG cut off list 2021 comes soon

The Delhi University Under Graduate admission process is through and the first cut-off list comes on October 1, followed by second on October 9 for the seats not filled by first round and the third on October 16.

The admission process went completely online due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This year 70,000 UG seats at various DU affiliated colleges are up for admissions. The colleges need to approve admissions under the first cut-off list by 5 pm on October 7. The last day for payment to guarantee admissions will be October 8 by 5 pm.

The admissions for the second cut-off list will be starting from October 11 at 10 am and ending on October 13 at 11.59 pm. Admissions under the second list will be approved latest by 5 pm by all the colleges on October 14 and the last day of payment will be October 15 by 5 pm.

After the third list comes on October 16, colleges will approve admissions latest by October 22, 5 pm for vacant seats and the last day of payment will be October 23 by 5 pm, the DU said in its admission schedule. A special cut-off list will be published if there are vacant seats still.

The special list will be for those who could not apply in the previous three lists despite being eligible, it said. Admission process for such seats starts on October 26 at 10 am and ends on October 27. The last day of payment will be October 29 by 5 pm. After the special list, the fourth list will be out on October 30 with the admission process commencing on November 1

The fifth list will be announced on November 8 and the candidates will be able to apply for admission by November 9 at 10 am and ending on the next day on November 10 at 11.59 pm. The last date of payment being November 12 by 5 pm.

DU special drive for vacant seats:

The varsity will declare cut-offs under the special drive on vacant seats after five cut-of lists wherever applicable on November 13. The admission procedure will be held from November 14 to November 15. The last date of payment will be November 16, the varsity said.

For the latest update of DU Admissions 2021, all the candidates can check the official website of Delhi University (du.ac.in).