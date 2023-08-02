DU UG Admission 2023: Didn’t get a chance in 1st merit list? Know all about 2nd list and steps to follow on admission.uod.ac.in

Delhi University UG Admission 2023 Latest News: Delhi University’s first merit list of allocation has been released. Nearly 90,000 students have the chance to apply to their favourite colleges if they meet the eligibility criteria. However, there is still a very large number of student communities that may not have got a chance in the first merit list of DU. Don’t get disheartened. Here, we at FE will let you know about the roadmap to get to your dream college:

One of the most prestigious universities in India, the University of Delhi, is always the first priority for students of humanities and commerce. The university, every year, receives a huge number of applications and very few can make it. As we know, the University of Delhi has just dropped its first allocation merit list today and it’s not a surprise to see cut-offs going as high as 99 percent. It is very natural to get lost in between this race but never forget to check for the second merit list by DU.

According to the reports, the University of Delhi will be announcing the second allocation merit list on August 10. The merit list depends on the vacancy of seats available in the university. It is always advised to wait for the next list before losing hope. There are a number of ways to predict your entry to the glorious university.

Research for previous year cut-off list: The CUET has been introduced recently so it’s important to understand the cut-off trend. The vacancy in the university affects the merit list and every year it is almost the same.

Different courses have different cut-offs: The University of Delhi offers more than 75 courses at undergraduate level and 91 colleges are affiliated to the University of Delhi, spread across the capital. The cut-offs are highly dependent on the popularity of the course. For instance, the BCom program has received the highest number of applications, therefore, the cut-off will be high. DU aspirants have a wide range of courses to choose from so it’s important to open yourself for other related courses and widen your horizon.

The second merit list will be released on the official website of Delhi University and students will be provided with 3 days to accept the allocation. The seats will only be reserved once you pay the fee for the first year and the deadline is till August 15.