DU UG Admission 2022: Vacant seat list for second spot round released — Check direct link & process here

DU UG Admission 2022: The University of Delhi, DU has finally uploaded the list of vacant seats of round 2 spot allotment on its website. Students appearing for spot round 2 admissions can check the vacancy list from the official website of DU – du.ac.in, admission.uod.ac.in.

According to the schedule released by the university, The application process for DU UG Spot round 2 admissions will start from today onwards, November 29. Candidates can apply based on the availability of seats for each programme in the colleges.

Also Read| Delhi University releases PG admission 2022 dates, detailed schedule here

The university is giving chances to the students who were not able to secure their admission in the previous cut off rounds of the admission procedure. Candidates should note that the admissions taken by students in the previous rounds are now locked and those who have been given an allotment will not be allowed to appear in this round. The list of vacant seats in different colleges of the university have been uploaded. The candidates can directly access the list by clicking on the provided link given below.

Direct link to download DU spot round 2 vacant seats

The students who wish to upgrade their seats for KW and KM supernumerary seats can do so from November 29 to 30. Following that, the university will release the spot allotment list on December 2 at 5 PM. The students who opted for upgradation in any supernumerary seats are only allowed to that particular quota only.

After the declaration of the seat allotment, the candidates have to accept their seats through the online portal from December 3 to December 5 till 4.59 PM. The last date for remitting the online admission fees is December 6, 4.59 PM.