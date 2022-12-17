DU UG Admission 2022: University to declare list of vacant seats for special spot round on December 18

Delhi University (DU) will release the list of vacant seats in its undergraduate programs on December 18. Those who wish to participate in the special spot round can register online from December 19 from 10 am to December 20, 11.59 pm. Interested candidates can log on to the admission portal- admission.uod.ac.in to participate in the spot allocation round.

The list of selected candidates selected through special spot allocation will be released on December 22. They have to accept the seat allocated by December 22 (10 pm) and December 23 (4.59 pm). According to the official release, the university will accept applications from those who had applied for the selection process of the Common Student’s Association of India (CSAS 2022) before the deadline but could not be admitted to any college on the date of declaration of the special spot admission round.

The university will also release the vacant seats of the various programs that are included in the list. Those who are got selected for the special spot round cannot withdraw their admission. However, they will have to opt for the special admission process through their dashboard.

The candidates will be allowed to choose the various programs in the colleges depending on the availability of seats. However, it is mandatory for them to take admission to the reserved seat in the special admission round. If they fail to do so, their eligibility to study at the university will be affected.

Also Read DU Admission 2022-2023: Delhi University confirms admission to UG PG courses will end on Dec 31

The university will also prepare a list of the eligible candidates for the special admission round based on the available seats, program-specific merit, and the order of preference of the colleges and programs. Those who are selected for the special admission process must accept the seat allocated to them. They will not have the option to ‘Upgrade’ or ‘Withdraw’ seats during the special spot admission round, the release from DU said.