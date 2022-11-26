DU UG Admission 2022: List of vacant seats under spot allotment round 2 to release on this date

DU UG Spot Round 2 Admission 2022: The University of Delhi, DU has released a schedule for spot allotment round 2 on its website. The candidates who applied for this allotment can download the schedule from the official website of DU – du.ac.in or admission.uod.ac.in.



According to the CSAS allocation policy of spot allocations, candidates who applied for CSAS 2022 but are not admitted to any college on the date of declaration of the Spot Round 2 can participate now. To be eligible for spot allotment round 2, the candidate will have to opt for Spot Allocation 2 through his dashboard as per the notice released by the university.

The university will release the list of vacant seats for spot round 2 on November 28. As per the official schedule, after the release of the vacant seats, the candidates will have to apply for CW or KM supernumerary seats from 10 am of November 29 till 4:59 pm of November 20. Following that, the result of the spot round allotment will be declared on December 2 at 5 PM. Candidates who opt for upgrade in any supernumerary quota will be considered for upgradation in that particular supernumerary quota only.

Also Read | DU launches financial support scheme for economically weaker students



After the declaration of seat allotment, the candidates will have to accept their seats between December 3 to December 5 till 4.59 PM. The candidates will be able to submit their online admission fees latest by December 6, 4:59 pm.



It should be noted that the profiles of already admitted candidates will be automatically locked and they will not be allowed to upgrade their seats on November 28. The candidates will have to take admissions to the seat allocated in the spot allotment round 2. Candidates who were offered a seat in round 1 will not be able to participate in the spot allotment round 2. The seat allocated in any round will be final. It is expected that the university will announce more spot admission rounds at a later stage, if required.

Also Read| DU UG Admissions 2022: Around 6000 students accept seats in first round of spot allocation, only 349 confirmed



More than 8,000 students have been admitted in the first round of the spot seat allocation out of which more than 6,000 students have accepted their seats, reported PTI.