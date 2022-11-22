DU UG Admission 2022: Hurry! Last day to register for first-round of spot allocation

DU UG Admission 2022: It’s the last day for students to register themselves for Delhi University’s first round of spot allocation of seats. The University will close the application window today itself. To register for DU’s first spot admission round for the UG programme, the candidates will have to visit the official website of DU – admission.uod.ac.in, du.ac.in and log in with their credentials. No applications will be accepted after the due date. The University of Delhi will release the first spot allocation list tomorrow, November 23.

Candidates who will be shortlisted for admission against round one spot allocation will be required to accept seats between November 24 and November 25. The candidates will have to remit the application fee latest by November 27, 2022 till 4.59 PM. Selected candidates will not be allowed to upgrade their UG seats. The seats of previously admitted candidates will be locked and they will not be allowed to upgrade their seats.

DU UG Admission 2022: How to check spot round vacant seats?

Visit the official website of DU – du.ac.in

Click on the notification link that reads ‘Vacant Seat Matrix – Spot Admission Round I – CSAS – 2022’

Then, a PDF will be opened

Check the details and download the PDF for future reference

It should be noted that the admission will be granted to the students based on their merit, order of preferences, and availability. After announcing the seat allocation, the university will verify and approve the applications made by the students. The candidates will have to pay their du admission fee to confirm their seat is November 27.

