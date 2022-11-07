DU UG admission 2022: DU to close CSAS mid-entry registration window today, apply now!

DU UG Admission 2022: The University of Delhi is going to close the registration window for Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) phase three, or mid-entry registration window today. All the candidates who have not submitted their applications yet are required to apply by the end of the day on Monday. No applications will be accepted after November 7th. The applications can be submitted at the official website– ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

To apply for DU UG Admission 2022, the candidates are required to submit an application fee of Rs. 1000/-. According to the official statement, the Common Seat Allocation System mid- entry candidates will be considered for allotment only if the allotted candidates who have applied earlier and have a merit score higher than the lowest declared score have been allotted seats.

The selection of the candidates will be done based on the eligibility criteria, seat availability, and other CSAS rules. Candidates who will be selected for the admission will have to take admission to the allotted seats within the specified time. Failure to do so will forfeit the candidate’s admission to Delhi University.

The Delhi University will conduct the spot admissions only for the vacant seats after the completion of all rounds of CSAS 2022. In DU spot admissions, the admissions for all candidates will be locked and will not be allowed for upgrades. The candidates will not be allowed to withdraw their admissions. The candidates have been advised to opt for ‘Spot Admissions’ through the web portal to get considered in the merit list.

It should be noted that CSAS mid entry registration is not applicable for candidates who wish to take admission in performance based programmes such as BA(Honours) Music, BSc Physical Education, Health Education and Sports) and ECA, sports supernumerary quota.

The University of Delhi is offering 79 undergraduate programmes at its different colleges. This is for the first time that the university is accepting admissions through CUET scores.