DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University to release second allocation list of CSAS tonight around 10 pm

The Delhi University’s second allocation list of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2022 will be released tonight, October 30. On the official website-admission.uod.ac.in-candidates registered for DU UG admission 2022 can check the round 2 allocation result of the CSAS. It is likely to be out around 10 pm. In CSAS 2022 round two allocations, candidates who have opted to upgrade to higher programme and college combination preferences can also check their allotment results.

Those candidates who will be allotted seats in the Delhi University (DU) undergraduate (UG) round 2 allocations need to confirm their allotment. They have to do this between October 31 and November 1. The colleges and institutions will go for the verification and approval of online applications till November 2, 2022. November 3, 2022, is the last date to submit admission fees.

Reportedly, in DU CSAS round 1 allocation, as many as 35,388 candidates have opted to upgrade seats and nearly 15,398 candidates have opted to freeze their seats. As per the official reports, in the first round of CSAS 2022 counselling, over 80,000 allocations (80,164) have been made by the DU. Out of which, about 72,865 students have taken courses and colleges. In CSAS round 1 allocation, a total of 59,100 students have completed the admission and fee payments process.

HERE’S HOW TO CHECK THE SECOND CSAS ALLOCATION LIST

1) Once the round 2 seat allocation list is out, candidates can then visit the official website-admissions.uod.ac.in

2) On the homepage, log in to your account

3) Under the User Action Tab, click on the link-Round 2 seat allocation list

4) The allocation list will appear on the screen.

5) For future reference, view and download the same