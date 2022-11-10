DU 3rd merit list today: The University of Delhi is going to release the third merit list on November 11th now. The University shared the information via a notice on its official website. The list was earlier scheduled to be released today. However, no time has been confirmed yet. All those who are eagerly waiting for the results have been advised to keep checking on the official website of DU – ugadmission.uod.ac.in or du.ac.in for latest updates.

According to the earlier schedule released, the third merit list was to be released today, 11 November by 5 PM. The candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates. Once the list is released on the official website, the candidates will be able to get their documents verified and report to the college. The new dates for reporting to the college will be announced in due course of time. According to the previous schedule, candidates were to report to the college between November 11 to 14. The last date for admissions through the merit list was November 15.

DU UG Admission 2022 3rd merit list includes details of the candidate ranks and seats assigned based on the programmes and colleges they have applied to.The candidate would have to accept their seat allotment in due course of the time. If candidates fail to accept their seats within the specified date and time, their seat allotment will be canceled.

On November 5, the university had given a chance to the candidates who could not register for the CSAS Round 1 and 2. The university opened the mid entry option window to register for fresh applicants and the option for upgradation for candidates who were already admitted in the University of Delhi.

DU UG Admission 2022: How and where to check 3rd seat allotment list?

Firstly, Go to the official website of DU CSAS – ugadmission.uod.ac.in

Click on the DU UG Admission 2022 3rd merit list

It will redirect you to the the login page of DU UG Admission 2022 3rd merit list

Now, the candidates are required to enter your credentials and click on the submit button

DU UG Admission 2022 3rd merit list will be displayed on the screen

Download DU UG Admission 2022 3rd merit list and save it for future reference

It should be noted that the colleges will verify the candidate’s documents and the eligibility criteria for admission in the college based on the third merit list. The candidates will be allowed to raise objections through the CSAS portal if they have any doubt. The Delhi University will prepare a merit list for its programmes on the basis of CUET scores.