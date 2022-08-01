DU UG academic session 2022-23: Delhi University to hike fee for undergraduate courses from this year

DU UG academic session 2022-23: Delhi University (DU) has decided to raise fees for undergraduate courses from the academic session 2022-23. The fee will be revised under new heads such as revising university facilities and economically weaker section (EWS) Assistance fund along with some other components, reported PTI.

Delhi University has added new sections to the fee structure including University Facilities and Services Charges, Economically Weaker Section, Support University Fund and University Student Fund. Apart from this, the fee of the University Development Fund has been increased from Rs 600 to Rs 900.

According to the Delhi University Teacher’s Association (DUTA) executive, the revised fee could be hiked up the minimum to Rs. 1000/- in the annual fees of students. After the university fee hike, the college will also increase the fee which will further increase the fees. However, the university denies that the rise would be to that extent.

Manoj Sinha, Secretary Delhi University Principals association told Indian Express that the increase in fees with this notification “is not substantial”. The rise in the development fee has been a deal for a while. In addition, new components are prominent for an EWS fund and a university student welfare fund. An amount for both Rs 100 each will be charged. So, the total hike is to be around Rs 500 for a student.

According to the university’s notice, the fee structure could be different as per the college level. The amount for the heads College Student Welfare Fund, College Development Fund and College Facilities and Service Charges will be decided by colleges at their level. There will be no fee change in the tuition fee and the Delhi University Student Union fund.

As per PTI Reports, The fee structure will have to be approved by the governing bodies of all Delhi University Colleges. The new fee structure will be applicable from the academic session 2022-23.