DU trains over 400 students across sciences as part of 100 Days Skill Festival

The Delhi University (DU) trained more than 400 students from 90 different institutions and courses across India as a part of its 100 Days Skill Festival held from December 17, 2022 to April 3, 2023. Around 13 workshops were conducted during this period, wherein 50 academic and industrial resource people came together to provide a “Beyond Classroom Learning” experience.

Microbiology, Genomics, Biology, and Genomic Data Science, were among the different subjects covered during the training. Furthermore, a proposal has been submitted to the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), to establish a skill hub in Genomics at the Centre for Innovation in Infectious Diseases, Research, Education and Training (CIIDRET), University of Delhi South campus, officials said.

Skill development/enhancement and innovation are an important constituent of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 that has become applicable to the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP) and will be implemented in the Post Graduate curriculum in due course.

CIIDRET in collaboration with Delhi School of Skill Enhancement and Entrepreneurship Development (DSSEED), the organizing bodies of 100 Days Festival and part of the Institution of Eminence (IoE) have customised courses on different topics and learning levels for skill development of students, research scholars, teachers and scientists. Additionally, they conducted faculty development programmes (online) on advanced technologies employed in biotech research, process and product development.

“Skilling, reskilling, and upskilling initiatives are critical for the development of India’s youth and the overall growth of the country. CIIDRET and DSSEED have taken a step towards building an ecosystem that promotes learning, collaboration, and networking,” Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, MSDE, said while addressing at the valedictory ceremony of ‘100 Days Skill Festival’ on Tuesday.

He added that the exposure to tools and techniques gained through these courses will not only increase employability but also inspire innovation and entrepreneurship in the country.

