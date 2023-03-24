DU to conduct postgraduate admissions through CUET(PG)-2023

Delhi University will use the Common Seat Allocation System (Postgraduate) 2023 for admissions to its postgraduate programmes. However, for the School of Open Learning and foreign nationals, the marks scored in the qualifying degree examination will be taken into account. Additionally, admission to the Non-Collegiate Women Education Board (NCWEB) will be based on scores obtained in CUET(PG)-2023, according to an official statement.

Under the previous system, 50% of admissions to postgraduate programmes were done directly among students who pursued their bachelor’s degrees from the university and it was based on merit in their qualifying examinations. The other half of the seats were filled through the Delhi University Entrance Test for PG students, the statement mentioned.

The university announced its admission policies for postgraduate programmes for the academic year 2023-24. “All candidates who are desirous of seeking admission to the postgraduate programmes of the university must appear in the Common University Entrance Test (Post-Graduate)-2023 to be conducted by the National Testing Agency,” the official said.

“Only the scores obtained in CUET(PG)-2023 will be considered for admissions for the academic year 2023-24. Before appearing in CUET(PG)-2023, candidates must ensure that they fulfil the programme-specific eligibility,” the official added.

Candidates appearing in the qualifying degree examination will also be eligible to appear in CUET(PG)-2023. However, they must fulfil the minimum eligibility criteria at the time of admission to the university. “Later, the university will release its allocation and admission policies through the Common Seat Allocation System (Postgraduate) 2023. Candidates desirous of seeking admission to DU will also have to apply to CSAS(PG)-2023 on the admission portal of the university,” the official informed.

